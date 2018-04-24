Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said that greater cooperation between Pakistan and C-4 countries in the area of cotton production and value addition would be mutually beneficial for all the parties.

The Prime Minister made this observation as he received a high level delegation comprising of ambassadors of C-4 Countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali) here at the PM Office.

The delegation included Mr Eloi Laourou, Permanent Representative /Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Benin; Dieudonne Windewouga Desire Sougouri, PR/Ambassador Permanent Mission of Bukina Faso; Mamadou Konate, PR/Ambassador Permanent Mission of Mali, Ngarbatoninan Solalta Marie, First Counselor, Charge d' Affairs Mission of Chad and others.

Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, Ambassador/PR Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the WTO and senior officials were also present during the meeting. The Prime Minister assured government's full support for putting in place a mechanism for enhanced cooperation in cotton production, disease management, value addition and mutual sharing of expertise and research in the sector. C-4 countries provide 3% of the world cotton production and 8% of world cotton export. Pakistan and C-4 countries share many similarities in cotton production.

The visit of the delegation was aimed at promoting mutual cooperation and putting in place a robust framework for exchange of expertise and knowledge to cope with the challenges of climate change, enhancement of cotton production and productivity, pest and disease management and improvement of crop varieties and production technologies.

Minister for National Food Security, presented an overview of the cotton crop production in the country and its contribution towards national economy.

Additional Secretary Commerce (Trade Diplomacy), Javed Akbar Bhatti chaired a meeting with delegation of Ambassadors of C-4 countries led by Eloi, Laourou, PR/Ambassador Permanent, Mission of Benin in Islamabad.

Javed Akbar Bhatti welcomed the delegation and said that Pakistan is keenly interested in developing bilateral and trade relations with African countries including C-4 countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali) and more interaction of such nature will result in strengthening relations and in exploration of new avenues of cooperation.