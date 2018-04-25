Share:

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that greater cooperation between Pakistan and C-4 countries in the area of cotton production and value addition would be mutually beneficial for all the parties, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation comprising ambassadors of C-4 countries, which include Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister assured the government’s full support for putting in place a mechanism for enhanced cooperation in cotton production, disease management, value addition and mutual sharing of expertise and research in the sector.

C-4 countries provide three per cent of the world cotton production and eight per cent of world cotton export.