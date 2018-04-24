Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a shopkeeper on charges of trying to assault a six year old boy sexually at Bangish Colony, within limits of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai, informed sources on Monday.

Police have also registered a case against the accused identified as Rashid under section 377 of PPC and begun investigation. According to sources, a shopkeeper identified as Rashid took a young boy who had come to his shop, to the back of the shop and tried to sodomize him, sources said. However, the kid started yelling and screaming which drew the attention of the area residents. The locals rescued the child from the shopkeeper and handed him to the police for legal action. Police shifted the accused to police station and registered a cqse against him. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai was not available for his comments. Meanwhile, a man who resorted to aerial firing at Chungi Number 22 created a wave of panic in the heavily guarded area, informed police. The man managed to flee the scene while a heavy contingent of police headed by SHO PS RA Bazaar rushed to the scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. Police registered a case against the man and began investigation.