Rawalpindi - Police and other law enforcement agencies have failed in tracing the gang of three gunmen involved in launching armed attacks on oil tankers and injuring two drivers and a conductor in different areas of Jatli, informed sources on Monday. The oil tankers were moving toward Ahdi Oil Fields for oil supply when they came under heavy gunfire. Police have lodged three separate cases against the attackers on complaints of victims, sources said.

According to sources, Jatli police failed in finding a clue about the three assailants on a motorcycle who opened fire on three oil tankers and injured two drivers and a conductor. The attackers targeted the tankers in three separate incidents. The victims were identified as Zahid Ullah, Muhammad Shohaib Gull and Muhammad Yar. The victims are undergoing medical treatment in a hospital. One of the injured, who was shot in the neck, is in critical condition.

Sources said that senior police officers visited crime scenes and collected evidences. However, police could not find any clue about whereabouts of the fleeing attackers, they said. They said police also lodged cases under attempted murder and dacoity. DSP Gujar Khan Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz, when contacted, said police are making efforts to arrest the culprits.