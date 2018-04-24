Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - Former leader of Opposition in Bahawalpur District Council Mian Rafatur Rehman Rehmani and ex-nazim of Bahawalpur tehsil Malik Zahid Channar joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

They announced to join the PTI in the presence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala the other day.

PTI South Punjab President Ishaq Khakwani and Central Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Both Rafatur Rehman and Malik Zahid Channar along with ex-MNA Malik Amir Yar Waran, PTI PTI Bahawalpur District President Asghar Joyia and General Secretary Tabeelur Rehman called on the PTI chairman and reposed their full confidence in his leadership. It has been learnt that PTI leader Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Gilani had also accompanied Malik Amir Yar Waran but he had to return to attend the funeral of his maternal uncle Makhdoom Syed Wajahat Hussein Gilani in Multan.

It is to be noted that both Mian Rafatur Rehman Rehmani and his old political rival ex-MPA Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi have submitted their applications to get PTI ticket for contesting Punjab Assembly from PP-256 constituency.

411 POs lassoed in April

GUJRANWALA: The district police claimed to have arrested as many as 411 proclaimed offenders with drugs and illegal arms in operations conducted during the ongoing month. Police sources said that the police had recovered three Kalashnikovs, six rifles, seven guns, 84 pistols, a carbine and hundreds of bullets from the accused.–Staff Reporter

The police also claimed to have arrested a number of drug-pushers. The police recovered 4kg of heroin, 28kg of Charas and 700 bottles of liquor from them and registered cases against them.

Moreover, police registered six cases of arms display, five cases of Amplifier Act violation and two cases against gamblers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Khan said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in the city, adding that the outlaws would be dealt with sternly.