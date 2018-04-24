Share:

Punjab will present budget if other provinces do so: Rana Sana

Uncertainty has gripped the Punjab government since the announcement by the PTI that its government in Khyber Paktunkhwa will not present the budget for the next financial year, saying that an outgoing government has no mandate to do so. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Punjab government will make the decision after the announcement by other provinces. “The Punjab government will not present the budget if other provinces don’t announce their respective budgets,” he said. Moreover, Punjab bureaucracy has also opposed the idea of presenting the budget by the incumbent government. The Punjab chief secretary, Law Department and the Finance Department has advised the government not to present the budget. Meanwhile, finance and planning and development department are waiting for the chief minister’s nod. However, the finance minister has sought proposals from Punjab lawmakers.–NNI

PHP recovers eight children

The Punjab Highway Patrol have arrested 242 culprits including 134 proclaimed offenders during last week. According to the PHP spokesman, the officials recovered 1,471 litre liquor, 13,186 grams charas, three kalashnikovs, four riffles, 28 pistols, 11 cartages, seven guns, 11 magazines and 233 bullet from them during operations at highway. He said that the PHP teams also recovered eight children namely Muzamil, Haider, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Bakhsh, Nazar Hussain, Safder Ali, Rimsha and Muhammad Habib and reunited them to their parents. The teams handed over the accused and stolen items to local police for further legal action, he added.–APP

Dolphins host blood donation camp

Blood donation camp was held in Dolphin Headquarters Walton here on Monday. During the camp, officials and jawans of dolphin have given donations of blood for the children involved in fatal disease Thalassaemia and Haemophilia. SP Mujahid/Dolphin Nadeem Khokhar said that the aim of the blood camp was a noble cause for which a large number of officials and jawans of dolphin participated in the camp. DSP Headquarters Dolphin Shahzad Rafiq Awan supervised the camp. –APP

Missing Sikh pilgrim found

Amarjit Sindh, the 23-year-old missing Sikh pilgrim was Monday found from the house of his friend, Muhammad Amir, in Sheikhupura. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (EPTB) took Amarjit Singh into custody. He will leave for India tomorrow. On April 12, Amarjit Singh along with other Sikh pilgrims came to Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi festival. Authorities had earlier launched efforts to trace Amarjit after Foreign Office confirmed that the Indian boy had gone missing. He, however, was found from his friend’s home in Sheikhupura.–NNI

Man robbed on road

Unidentified motorcyclists stopped a car-rider on a busy road in Kot Lakhpat police area and snatched away Rs 800,000 at gunpoint, police sources claimed on Monday. The victim was coming back after withdrawing the cash from a local bank when four gunmen stopped his vehicle on the Ferozpur Road. The bandits held up the man and fled after collecting the cash bag containing Rs 800,000. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Governor for strengthening federation

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Monday that all provinces would have to work together for strengthening of the country's federation. Addressing an "Expo and Trade Conference on Gwadar and CPEC" at a local hotel, he viewed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only prove to be game changer for Pakistan but for the entire region. The Governor said that local and foreign investors were making huge investments in various projects at Gwadar and that day was not far when Gwadar would be a hub of business and trade activities. Present government, he added, had put the country on path to progress and development, asserting that people would prefer those who focused on country's development instead of those who always resorted to leveling allegation and negative criticism. The elements objecting every developmental project must observe speedy development in even far-flung areas of Balochistan, and early completion of these projects would definitely alleviate poverty and usher in a new era of prosperity, he maintained. The Punjab Governor said, "Instead of disappointment, we must overcome problems and challenges facing the country with positive thinking." –APP