KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday once again witnessed ruckus after the PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi was not allowed to discuss adjournment motion over recruitments in excise department.

The PML-F lawmaker tabled an adjournment motion saying that recruitment of inspectors was made in the excise and taxation department on nepotism and favouritism. She alleged that the PPP had recruited its people in the department violating the rules.

Her objection was, however, rejected by the Parliamentary Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro saying that there was no evidence into the claim made by the PML-F lawmaker.

The opposition lawmakers protested over objection from the parliamentary minister and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that she had credible evidence to prove her claim and could also table it in the house if allowed to do so.

The deputy Speaker Shehla Raza who was presiding over the session put the motion to the house which was rejected by a majority vote, irking the opposition lawmakers.

The opposition lawmakers raised slogans in the house against the corrupt practices of the provincial government led by PPP and forced the deputy speaker to adjourn the session for 10 minutes to bring the house in order.

The house later took up two bills after the brief gap which was tabled by parliamentary minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

They include Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The house was later adjourned for Tuesday morning.

Earlier, talking to media, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan said that hopefully the load shedding issue would be resolved after intervention from the federal government and steps should also be taken to resolve water issue in the city on permanent basis.

He said that there is new logic from the KE in Karachi that consuming more units will raise the per unit expense which is contrary as compared to other world where more consumption decreases the tariff.

“PPPP and PML-N staged protest against each other over load shedding in different tenures and the issue could find a permanent solution if there is a prime minister from a third party,” he said.

The opposition leader also criticized the provincial government for withdrawing security from the clerics across the province and said that the court had directed to refrain from withdrawing security if anyone have serious threats concern and the government should immediately restore the security for them.