LAHORE - Contrary to the denial of government about any further depreciation of rupee the local currency has once again started falling against the US dollar, touching Rs118.80 versus dollar in the open currency market on Monday.

The central bank has ruled out any possibility of a further depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and expressed concerns over the rising value of greenback in the open market, as the exchange rate in inter-bank market is almost flat at Rs115.50.

Recently, Adviser to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail has also claimed that Pakistan did not see any further devaluation of rupee in near future.

But the money market situation is totally opposite to the claim of government, as the dollar is looking for new destinations against the rupee, touching the level of Rs118.80 in the open market on Monday against its closing of Rs118.20 last week.

Forex dealers were of the opinion that the short supply of the greenback prevailed throughout the day, causing 60 paisa drop in the value of the rupee at Rs118.80 in terms of the dollar.

They said that during the last six months the local currency devalued by almost 10 percent -first in Dec 2017 by around five percent and then in March 2018 by four and half percent mainly due to widening trade deficit and declining foreign exchange reserves.

Forex Money Exchange Association of Pakistan President Malik Bostan said that rates of dollar went up on high demand by intending Umrah pilgrims and investors, which will go further up if the government did not take a prompt action to inject new dollars in the market.

He stated that investors are in confusion after the announcement of the amnesty scheme, which requires clarity. So, the authorities need to make the things clear.

He said that after maintaining a stable trend for few weeks, the rupee again started showing its weakness against the dollar in the currency market.

Experts said that the rupee is still flat in terms of dollar in the inter-bank market but the local currency failed to keep its level versus the dollar in the open market because of strong demand.

Economists are of the view that a sharp decline in the country's foreign exchange reserves is not a good sign for the economy, as foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $95 million to $17 billion during the week ended April 13.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17 billion. Foreign reserves held by the central bank amount to $11 billion, whereas net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are valued at $6 billion.

They said that reserves decreased mainly due to external debt servicing and other official payments. Moreover, they said that dependence on imports and falling trend of exports were the main discouraging factor in the way of earning the foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, SBP officials said the difference between the open market and interbank rates for the US dollar should not widen. They added the central bank will intervene when there is a shortage of dollars in the market. The difference between interbank and open market rate for the foreign currency is presently about Rs.3 per dollar.