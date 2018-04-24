Share:

LOS ANGELES - Sarah Jessica Parker is creating a bridal range with Gilt. The 53-year-old actress and designer - who established her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear collection in 2014 - has partnered with the online shopping and lifestyle website to design 10 different dresses for brides to wear on their big day and she was inspired to create the range after being approached by women in her SJP stores who wanted unconventional styles for their weddings. The collection will also feature 15 styles from the SJP shoe collection which were designed to complement the new line and create head-to-toe bridal looks which promises to cater to all budgets and styles.–CM