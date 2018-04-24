Share:

KARACHI - Skirmish between Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) factions continued as PIB Colony group led by Dr Farooq Sattar Monday demanded Bahadurabad group led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to remove Amir Khan from senior deputy convener slot.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui rejected Sattar‘s demand raising questions over his stance asking him to clear why he kept silence during last seven years and now came up with stance against the present coordination committee of MQM-Pakistan.

Addressing media men outside his residence in PIB Colony, Dr Farooq Sattar said that he was ready to work with the present coordination committee of party only if Amir Khan is removed from the slot.

Openly talking about his disagreement with Amir Khan, he said that there were many conflicts between him and Amir Khan whereas it was the main reason that he cannot work with Amir anymore. He said that Amir Khan was running party affairs as per his desires.

“I am ready to work for MQM-P only if my condition is met. I am ready to accept the entire coordination committee of MQM-P but only if Amir Khan is removed from slot,” demanded Sattar adding that MQM-P Bahadurabad has to choose between me and Amir Khan”.

Responding to Sattar press conference, MQM-Pakistan Bahadaurbad group led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has came up with the stance that demand of removal of Amir Khan from party senior deputy convener slot seems quite irrelevant as Dr Farooq Sattar after taking over MQM-P leading slot on August 23, 2016 agreed to include Amir Khan in decision making body of MQM-P assigning him the slot of Senior Deputy Convener.

The spokesman said that Amir Khan since then was running party affairs as per party constitutions while it should be kept in mind that Amir Khan was included in the party after the meeting with party committee comprising on 7 members and Dr Farooq Sattar was the part that committee. It was surprising that Sattar remained silence during last seven years and now criticising Amir Khan along with a demand to remove him from key slot of MQM-P, the spokesman added.

He further said Sattar has shown negligence in party affairs by holding Amir Khan responsible for the LEAs raid at party headquarter Nine-Zero on March 11. He said that it was quite unexpected that Sattar remained silence for three years and now making tall claims to prove his posture right.

Spokesman said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is running the party affairs as Party Convener with confidence of workers, supporters and voters whereas Siddiqui has tried his best to make return of Sattar in party ranks with various offers of negotiations. But it was unfortunate that Sattar came up with unjustified demands and always rejected the party initiations. He said that party is reviewing this issue and MQM-P coordination committee will not allow anyone to violate party discipline and code of conduct.