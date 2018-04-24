Share:

Rawalpindi - As many as 234 policemen reported to Police Line Number 1 on Monday after they were withdrawn from security protocol of influential individuals as well as other sensitive installations, informed sources. The security protocol of influential individuals, politicians, ministers, judges, officers of government, on duty and retired police officers was withdrawn on orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, sources added.

The step was taken on the directions of Chief Justice (CJ) Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Justice Saqib Nisar.

According to a list, issued by police department, those who lost security protocol include State Minister for Defence and Production Rana Tavir Hussain, AML President and MNA Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, MNA Chaudhry Sher Ali, former IG Abdul Ghaffar Hayee, SP Abid Shah, Muhammad Asad Advocate, Chaudhry Nabil Shahid Adv, rights activist Amna Masood Janjua, Director ACE Rawalpindi Region Arif Rahim, Nasir Khokhar, Raja Muhammad Yaqoob, PML-N MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, WASA Chairman Zia Ullah Shah, MNA Javed Ikhlas, MPA Raja Hanif, Allama Sajid Naqvi, Allama Syed Sabih Al Hassan Rizvi, Pir Syed Hasin Uddin Shah, Dr Qari Ateeq ur Rehman, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi, Maulana Ashraf Ali of Darul Aleem Taleem ur Quran, Raja Nasir Abbas, DIG Khadim Bhatti, Syed Mehdi, Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, former CPO Rao Iqbal, Aun Muhammad Rizvi, Abu Muhammad Rizvi, Dr Tauqeer Shah, Qasim Rizvi, former MNA Ijaz Ul Haq, Ex-MNA Hanif Abbasi, District Election Commissioner, Additional and Sessions Judge Taxila Malik Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra, ASJ Syed Navid Bukhari, ADCG Rawalpindi, a senior civil judge, ASJ Gulzar Ahmed Khalid, Khawaja Imtiaz, Public Prosecutor Benazir Bhutto murder Case, DG IB, Zafar Iqbal of Special Courts, ASJ Rawalpindi Ijaz Ahmed Bhutter, AC Kallar Syedan, Imran Qureshi, Director RDA, a gunman from CPO Office, RPO Office and DSP Legal. Similarly, security men have also been removed from residence of former federal interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and office of Anti Corruption, sources said. CPO Rawalpindi was not available for his comments on the matter.