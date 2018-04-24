Share:

Multan - Speakers at a seminar stressed on Monday the need for promoting interfaith harmony and discouraging extremism.

They said respecting others’ opinions while keeping our own could promote tolerance in the society. The seminar was organised by Department of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, on Interfaith harmony and its promotion in connection with Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Department of Islamic Studies Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib said that all the religions taught the lesson of love and tolerance. He added that extremism had nothing to do with the basic concept of any religion. He stressed upon the followers of all faiths to adopt social cooperation as integral part of their daily life. He said that respecting others’ opinion was a major principal of religious tolerance.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Jamshed Albert said that all faiths give the message of hope and love. He added that Almighty Allah had given wisdom to the humankind and now it was our duty to utilise this capability positively. He said that promotion of religious tolerance was an important need of current age.

Shan Cecil Chaudhry said that the holy books are a way to find God and disseminate the message of love and knowledge. He added that activities like the seminar could made the students aware of other faiths and promote the culture of tolerance.

Dr Jamil Nutkani said, “We needed to respect others’ opinions while keeping our own. We need to stay careful and foil foreign conspiracies by promoting the culture of tolerance.”

RAIDS: The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority carried out surprise raids on food outlets in entire South Punjab region and sealed 12 points besides disposing of 18500 litre contaminated milk, 170 kilogram unhygienic sweets and 500 sachets of gutka on Monday.

PFA sources disclosed that the teams also imposed fine worth Rs349200 on shopkeepers and food item manufacturers for selling substandard items besides issuing notices to many others. The teams sealed Waseem Ice Lollies, Al-Mahboob Naan Shop, Hassan Ashfaq Bakers and Al-Rehman Bakers in Multan, Adnan Bakers, Qadeemi Dilpasand Sweets, Muntazir Bakers, Sumbal Jalebi and Sweets, Mujahid Sweets and Tahir Sweets in Dera Ghai Khan.