NOWSHERA VIRKAN: The accumulated sewage and heaps of garbage in the city are the major problems of the residents of Nowshera Virkan. During a survey, residents of the locality told The Nation that heaps of garbage had been piled up in almost every street and road of the city. Accumulated sewage is another problem for residents, which, they said, had given rise to mosquitoes in the area, threatening outbreak of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. They also flayed the sanitary workers for not performing their duty in the area regularly. Residents demanded the municipal committee chairman take notice of the grave situation and order the officials concerned to ensure removal of trash from the city.