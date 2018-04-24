Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party wants an acceptable caretaker prime minister and cabinet to conduct the general election in consultation with all stakeholders.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said that the PPP was in the process of consultations with other opposition parties “and will provide names at the mandatory forum and at the appropriate time.”

Speaking to The Nation, she said: “This is an important exercise and must be conducted accordingly. We will not float names in the media before a consultation.”

Senator Rehman said that it was quite bizarre that the government was openly abdicating, yet again, one of its primary responsibilities, which was to build consensus to oversee a fair and free election. “The government wants votes respected but takes no responsibility for any parliamentary action on protecting voters,” she contended.

The opposition leader said the PPP can only propose names. “The government has forgotten that with speeches and development funds come a serious ability to have the parliamentary and political capital to effect a smooth transition,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to stop “issuing statements against each other”.

Speaking to journalists here, Shah warned that a conflict between state institutions could endanger the democratic process.

“My apologies but Nawaz Sharif should not be making such statements. Again I apologise but the chief justice should also not deliver such statements either,” Shah said.

The PPP leader said the people would doubt judiciary if the judges started to address people from the rostrum. “This situation is dangerous. We did not lay sacrifices for this day,” he said.

To a question, he said that withdrawing security for individuals could backfire if a politician was attacked. “There have been attacks on the politicians, so we should not take this lightly. Will the chief justice be responsible if such an attack occurred,” he argued.

Separately, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that Nawaz Sharif was nurtured during martial law of Gen Ziaul Haq and during that time, he prospered economically.

“Only the PPP was the party which struggled against martial law. Benazir Bhutto was imprisoned and Nusrat Bhutto was beaten up publically during the martial law. Workers of PPP were tortured. Asif Ali Zardari was languishing in prison during Gen (Pervez) Musharraf’s martial law but Nawaz Sharif immigrated to Saroor Palace in Saudi Arabia,” he said while speaking to party delegation here.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was destroyed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the name of change.

In a statement, she said that corruption was rampant in KP and the province was under a debt. “Money was minted by provincial ministers in the name of billion tree project. The KP government ministers are levelling corruption accusations against the chief minister (Pervez Khattak),” she said.

Shah said the situation in the province was so bad that the PTI lawmakers were partying ways with Imran Khan. “The situation in hospitals is worse and the people are forced to treat their patients in private hospitals,” she alleged.