Islamabad - Dozens of Shinwari restaurants opened alongside the (G.T) road from the federal city exit point to the garrison city of Kamra have attracted food lovers to stop and taste the mouthwatering dish ‘Namkeen Karahi’ nearby their homes instead of arranging a special trip for Peshawar’s famous ‘Namak Mandi’.

On the 60 kilometers long belt starting from Kamra to Tarnol (Islamabad) above 30 Shinwari hotels have been established, and interestingly majority is seen en-route to the city of Peshawar. The dish ‘Namkeen’ is the fried and barbecued form of lamb meat, cooked with special recipes with less spices and more fat. The delicious ‘Karahi’ and ‘Tikka’ have a special combination of taste for meat eaters.

Interestingly, the word “Shinwari’ is a caste of tribe in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), but is known for its specialty in cooking this dish, and every new shop opened, borrows this name to attract the customer, establish its cooking abilities.

Fazal Khan opened his own “Fazal Khyber Shinwari’ right in-front of ‘Khyber Shinwari Hotel’ where he worked for almost a decade and opened his own after confronted with the owners. Both hotels are on the main bus stop of Taxila city while Fazal Khan has a large margin of customers comparatively to his former owners. “God gifted the taste in my hands when I was a cook at the hotel which was full of customers and when I opened my own hotel customers shifted here,” said Fazal Khan.

These Shinwari hotels though do not provide luxury sitting to its customers however, the average bill of two to three people ranges up to Rs3000. But, the customers fond of Shinwari dish include people from middle to upper income class. “Namkeen is not an economical dish nowadays its Rs 1300 per kg and people do not order less than 02 kgs which include 1kg Tikka and 1kg Karahi,” Fazal said.

He said local people from middle class occasionally visit these hotels, probably once a month, while the business is mostly dependent on the travelers en-route to Peshawar and owners of the heavy vehicles in the area.

The 45 kilometers road belt from Tarnol to HasanAbdal has the large transport business and other vehicle showrooms and hub of billions of rupees worth of business activity.

Nawazish Ali Raja, a local and a big fan of ‘Namkeen Dish’ informed The Nation all the hotels are being run by people from KPK.

“We have seen mushroom growth of these hotels in last five years and especially when there was unrest in some of the areas in KPK,” Ali said. He said local people cannot afford this dish regularly while transporters, property and vehicle dealers, police and financially sound people are frequent visitors of such hotels. “Since the area has experienced a demographic change and people from KP have settled here, they also helped in flourishing this business in the area as they have a similar food taste,” he said.

He said these people came in groups of five to ten people and pay around Rs15000 in one sitting which is a huge profit for the hotel owners. Mohammad Iftikhar, a truck driver who transports goods from Karachi to Peshawar said that there is large number of Shinwari hotels from Multan to Peshawar alongside the G.T road. He said drivers do not pay for the meals they eat during their duty and owners of the vehicle are responsible for it, so normally transporters prefer to stop at best hotel where they can comfortably sit and eat meat.

“The drivers personal income does not allow them to eat such expensive meals,” he said.

Meanwhile Azam Khan Shinwari who recently opened a franchise of ‘Nisar Charsi Tikka Shop’ in the area of Wah said that all hotels are not earning handsome profit.

“Some of the old hotels have large number of customers but newly opened ones are struggling to meet their expenses during off season,” he said. According to Azam, in winter season the hotel’s per day profit reaches in thousands while during summer the hotels with less business gets few customers only.

Faizan Sabir and Mohammad Waqas, regular customers of ‘Fazal Khyber Shinwari hotel’ said that this hotel has the better taste from all other ones nearby and people from far areas visit this place to eat ‘Namkeen’ here. “It is not easy for one person to pay the entire bill, all our friends contribute in ‘American Style’ and eat ‘Namkeen’ once in three months,” they said.