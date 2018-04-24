Share:

Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year

LONDON - Mohamed Salah was crowned the Premier League's Players' Player of the Year on Sunday, with his incredible 41-goal debut season at Liverpool beating out strong competition from Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. "It's a big honour. I've worked hard and I'm very happy to win it," Salah said at the ceremony on Sunday evening. Salah matched a Premier League record tally for a single season by scoring his 31st league goal of the campaign in a 2-2 draw at West Brom on Saturday. "You're comparing your name with some great names," he said, on the prospect of breaking the record. "To break the Premier League record is something huge in England and all over in the world. "There are still three games to go. I want to break this record." Salah has also netted seven times in eight Champions League games.–AFP

ZTBL need 71 to win against Ghani Glass

ISLAMABAD – ZTBL required 71 runs for victory against Ghani Glass in the final of the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18, as they finished day three at 61-4 here at Pindi Stadium on Monday. M Umar bowled brilliantly and captured 3 wickets for 27. Earlier, Ghani Glass resumed their second innings at overnight score of 182-1 in 64 overs and were all out for 369 in 130.2 overs. It was a disappointing batting display by Ghani Glass batsmen, who failed to capitalise from a very bright start and set a modest target of 132 runs for victory. Zeeshan Ashraf, who was unbeaten at 105, was finally out after scoring 119 runs with the help of 16 boundaries. Yousaf Babar made fighting 84 and M Waheed 63. M Ali captured 3-68, Mohsin Nadeem 2-31, Bilawal Iqbal 2-58 and Hamza Nadeem 2-88.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in SA Event

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan U-12 started their South Asia regional qualifying campaign in style by hammering Sri Lanka 3-0 on the inaugural day of the event in progress in Kathmandu, Nepal. Pakistan will play second match of the event against India today. In the first match against Sri Lanka, Hamid Israr was up against Vichinth Nilaweera. Hamid took the set 6-1, by breaking 4th and 6th games of Nilaweera, while the Pakistani faced some resistance in the second set which he won 6-4 by breaking 10th serve of Nilaweera, thus gave Pakistan 1-0 lead. In the second match, M Huzaifa Khan was pitted against Lisal Goonetileke. Huzaifa won the first set 6-4 and took the second 6-3 to give Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest. In the third and dead rubber doubles, Hamid Israr/Bilal Asim 6-7, 3-0 (retired). –Staff Reporter

PHF names 41 juniors for training camp

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Monday announced the names of 41 junior players for attending a physical conditioning training camp from April 16 at Islamabad. "The main emphasis during the camp will be on enhancing physical conditioning of junior players for their selection in the teams for abroad tours," said PHF spokesman. The 41 players are Waqar Younis, Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Latif, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzaib Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naveed Alam, Adil Rao, Amjad Ali, Awais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, M Ilyas, Waqar Ali, Zakirullah, M Ibrahim, Waqas Ahmed, Salman Shaukat, Junaid Rasool, Mohibullah, Ali Raza, Awais Rehman, Murtaza Yaqoob, Zulqarnain, Hammad Anjum, Abuzar, Umar Bilal, Roman Khan, Akmal Hussain, and Zain Ejaz.–Staff Reporter

1st Punjab CM National Women Squash

LAHORE - The inaugural edition of the Punjab Chief Minister National Women Squash Championship will roll into action here from April 26 at PSA Complex. "Players from all over the country will exhibit their prowess during the five-day premier activity, which aims at further promoting squash among womenfolk," said Shiraz Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Saleem on Monday. He said during the five-day contests, U-19 and senior women events will be held. "We are confident to discover new women squash talent during this event," he added. The qualifying rounds will be played on April 26 and the main round will start on April 27. "The event offers a total cash prize of Rs150,000 which will encourage young women squash players to take up squash as a sport," said PSA secretary.–Staff Reporter