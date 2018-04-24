Share:

KAMALIA - The transporters during a meeting with Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb apprised him of unjustified challans by the traffic police here the other day.

During the meeting, the AC told the transporters that apart from the specified bus stops, no one would be allowed to park a vehicle anywhere on the main road. "The step has been taken to ensure smooth flow of the traffic," he said, assuring the transporters that the traffic police personnel would perform their duty honestly. He said that vehicles would be parked at the spaces demarcated by municipal committee as bus stands. "They include Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Stop#3, Thana Chowk, Old General Bus Stand and Mandi Morr," he added. He directed the traffic police department to implement the traffic rules in letter and spirit. He pointed out that traffic rules violation is the main cause behind traffic jams. "Traffic jams not only trouble citizens but also cause accidents. Therefore, traffic rules must be adhered," the AC stressed.

Municipal Committee chief officer Rao Shafiqur Rahman and Tehsildar Manzar Hafeez also attended the meeting.

MAN HELD FOR RESISTANCE

A man was arrested for offering resistance to an operation conducted by Punjab Food Authority (PFA). A PFA team led by Food Safety Officer Asma Javed caught the irrigation of vegetable fields through sewage water.

The crops being irrigated through sewage water were destroyed by the PFA team with the help of a tractor as per the government and the health department rules. One Aamir and three others attacked the PFA team and hurled abuses at the officials. Saddr police arrested Aamir and filed a case against him on a complaint submitted to the police by the PFA.