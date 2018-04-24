Share:

Islamabad - A target of 3 lacs to 5 lacs plant saplings during the Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2018 will bring a significant change in the environment of the city.

Mayor Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz said this while planting a sapling in a green belt near Zero Point at a ceremony here. On the occasion, Chairman Union Council I-9 Sardar Mehtab Khan Advocate, Chairman UC Markaz G-8 Munir Ashraf, Chairman Union Council G-6 Chaudhry Allah Ditta and Chairman UC – G-7 Ch Naeem Gujar were also present. The ceremony was part of the plan under which plant saplings were being planted by all union councils of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) at green belts, roundabouts, parks and various other locations.

On the occasion, the Mayor said that the traditionally-set target of planting 3 lac saplings has been increased to 5 lacs this year. To achieve this target, the Ministry of Climate Change has provided complete patronage and technical expertise but other institutions / organizations have also actively participated in the drive. He said that for the first time in the history of the federal capital, MCI has provided one plant each to the residents of 30,000 housing units of the city at their door steps. The main objective behind door to door campaign was to ensure practical participation of the residents in tree plantation drive. He said that around 70 thousand plants have been planted in different union councils of the MCI until now. The Mayor grieved that forest fires destroy a large number of trees at Margalla Hills every year and in order to compensate for this loss, a campaign has been started to plant more trees at the Margalla Hills. He said that the Ministry of Climate Change, different NGOs and private organizations have played a vital role in making Spring Tree Plantation Drive-2018 a success. While directing the environment wing, he said that the recent rain spell has caused improvement in the underground water level which means that proper care of the planted saplings be ensured. He also directed the elected representatives to practically engage the people of their constituencies in tree plantation campaign so that record results could be obtained from the campaign.