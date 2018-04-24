Share:

GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has launched an online information service through a mobile application to facilitate the students and staff using the varsity’s transport in seven districts of the province.

A ceremony was held at Hafiz Hayat Campus for the launch of UoG Transport Information System (UoGTIS), an application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store on any Android mobile. The ceremony was presided over by Vice Chancellor Ziaul Qayyum. Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Treasurer Wahid Butt, deans, directors, HoDs and other senior faculty and administration members participated in the ceremony.

Introducing the application and its features, Director Administration & Coordination Dr Abdul Rehman said that the UoGTIS was developed indigenously by two UoG software engineering students, Hamad Shahid and Sultan Nawaz, under the guidance of IT services department. The compilation of data and other necessary details for the project were provided by transport department accountants Mr Nasir and Mr Sheraz.

“I have always thrown my weight behind developing and making use of technology and automation through software applications. The UoGTIS will not only facilitate the students it will go a long way in winning people’s confidence by making the system more transparent and accessible,” he said.

Deputy Director Transport Umar Waraich gave a briefing about the salient features and working of the system. He said that the system will keep tabs on the routine get-goings and the data produced in the long run will help us further improve the system. He said the system is a downloadable Android-based mobile application.

The UoG has the biggest transport system among the country’s public sector universities, with a fleet of as many as 88 buses plying on different routes in seven districts in the region for students’ pick and drop.