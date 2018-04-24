Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A resident of Pakhowal committed suicide as his annoyed wife refused to return home despite his repeated request due some domestic disputes.

One Riaz had married a few months ago. During wedlock, his wife got annoyed with him. She left the house and started residing with her aunt in Harya village near Malakwal. Riaz came to Harya and made repeated requests to her for reconciliation. However, she showed no concern to the requests and totally refused to live with him. Riaz returned home disappointed. He was upset to the extent that he hanged himself to death with a rope tying its other end with his room’s ceiling fan. Police have registered a case and during investigation the cause of death was determined as suicide. The dead body was handed over to his heirs.

Meanwhile three persons were injured in a collision between two cars and a donkeycart. On Phalia Gujrat road, two cars hit the donkey cart in the rear. As a result, the cart was split into pieces. The cars were also badly damaged. Cart driver, his son and a car driver sustained severe injuries. On information, a rescue team reached the spot and administered first medical aid to the wounded. The accident occurred in front of a government’s wheat godown near Jano Chak.