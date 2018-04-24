Share:

LAHORE - Zarmina Zahid is the Creative Director of Sable, the brand behind Elaheh Lawn. She has a wealth of experience of working for couture houses in Paris and Milan. Her designs have inspired a fusion we see so often in Europe, US and the domestic market. Her inspiration is derived from her vast travels across the globe. The designs at Sable are cultured to a mixture of East and West and an understanding of the psyche of our local fashion aficionados.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Zarmina talks about her career and success. Following are the excerpts:

What inspired you to become a fashion designer?

I was always very artistic. I think you are born with a need to make beautiful things. In my case it was more of a coincidence.

What does fashion means to you?

To me fashion should bring out the best in a person thus giving them a greater self-confidence and self-esteem.

How you get the creative ideas of versatile designs?

I have always been inspired by nature’s beauty and colour.

What do you think about designer lawn trend going on these days? How is your brand different from others?

My lawn is better than most of lawns as we tried to use the best Pima lawn in the market. We tried to eliminate patch work. Our fronts are beautifully embroidered but yet very comfortable to wear. The feel is very soft. Our embroideries are so neat that you have to feel some of them if it is print or embroidery. We have reconstructed Chantilly lace dupattas to come in lawn price bracket. We have used all pure fabric.

Any plans to showcase your collection in international fashion exhibitions?

Actually before launching sable vogue and Elaheh lawn, I was fortunate enough to outsource to fashion houses in Europe. We are working on new projects soon will exhibit our collection in abroad as well.

What’s your take on Pakistan’s fashion Industry; do you think we are moving towards the right direction?

Pakistan’s fashion industry has come a long way. Our skilled workmanship is absolutely remarkable. Truthfully there is one aspect that saddens me about our leading designers, when they attend various fashion functions they are all wearing Gucci, Roberto Cavali or Zara but not their own. They are our fashions icons public follows them, what they are projecting to the public that their designs are not good enough.

Would you like to tell us about your upcoming projects?

Frankly right now I am so tied up in my lawn that I can’t think ahead , but projects just happen to come my way, I’ve never planned. In my case Allah is my planner.