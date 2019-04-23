Share:

LAHORE-Moviegoers in general and fans of Pakistani cinema in particular have been hotly anticipating this moment: the teaser for Baaji”, one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2019, is being released.

Ever since ‘Baaji’ was announced last year, the film has been titillating the imaginations of cinema audiences.

The First Look, revealed on March 6th, already set social media ablaze. And now the teaser is all set to be the talk of the town.

‘Baaji’ is directed by Saqib Malik, who is renowned for his TV commercials and iconic music videos such as Khamaj and Na re Na. This will be his first feature film, an event that has been long in the waiting. The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast top lining Meera, who is making a comeback to the silver screen in a career defining role. Amna Ilyas will be displaying her acting chops as well in an equally powerful role. The male lineup is second to none with Osman Khalid Butt, reinvented with a dashing new look, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Ali Kazmi, all bringing their unique individual personas to the film. Yesteryear’s star Nisho and Nayyar Ejaz will also be seen in important supporting roles.”Baaji”, co-written by Irfan Ahmed Urfi and Saqib himself, is exquisitely lensed by renowned Director of Photography, Salman Razzaq.

The film boasts of music by Zeb Bhangash, Taha Malik, Jamal Rahman and the legendary maestro of Pakistani cinema, Tafu Sahib.