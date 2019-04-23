Share:

Lahore Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday said that Safe City Project is a masterwork of latest technology which proved very helpful in crime control and traffic management in the metropolis. The police chief stated this while presiding over a meeting at the headquarters of the Punjab Safe City Authority in Lahore. MD Safe City Authority Ali Amir Malik, Lahore CCPO BA Nasir, DIG Waqas Nazir, and CTO Liaqat Ali Malik were also present on this occasion. MD (Safe City Authority) Ali Amir Malik briefed the IGP about the working of the integrated command, control, and communication center. He said the CCTV cameras installed across the city are effectively working to identify traffic mismanagement and accidents.