LAHORE (PR) Association of Consulting Engineers of Pakistan (ACEP) held an inaugural ceremony of its new office bringing together structural engineers and consultants to talk on the collective role they have to play to further Pakistan’s construction industry. Engr Javed Salim Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, the chief guest at the event promised to protect the right of engineers regarding matters such as sales tax, foreign consultants, and implant of non-engineers in engineering posts & status of diploma holders. He also instigated changes he brought forward during his tenure & how Pakistan Engineering Council has been transformed into a vibrant, friendly & one window operation service for engineers. He plans to start an Engineers Bank for the welfare of engineering fraternity.

ACEP was founded in 1989 to promote advancement of the profession of Consulting Engineers in Pakistan, disseminate engineering knowledge amongst members, foster ethical practices in engineering services sector and promote fraternity between public and private sectors. ACEP now has 120 members with its head office at Karachi and chapter offices at Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.