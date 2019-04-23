Share:

LAHORE-If your parents divorced when you were a kid, then this latest song of rapper Ali Gul Pir might make you a little teary-eyed.

The Waderai Ka Beta crooner has released a new song called ‘Sorry I Wasn’t Enough’ in collaboration with Lenny Massey to support children from broken families.

The song starts with violin and piano notes with a burst of emotions. The lyrics are deep and meaningful; there is no impression on the vocals.

The visuals highlight Massey on piano with Pir singing alongside him. There are likewise looks at different youngsters in between.

Composed by Ali Gul Pir himself, the wording is aimed at his dad, it appears. The artiste spills his heart out, reviewing all the agony he felt after his father left him and his family.

The music video nails the experience of watching your parent’s divorce, from the pre-split fights they try to shield you from, to eventually realizing you’ll always be family, regardless of their divorce. The renowned Pakistani Rapper shared the video on Twitter which a caption that read, “Coming from a divorced family, I always felt shame. I guess I felt like it was my fault. No kid whose parents or parent has abandoned them should feel that. This is a spoken word I wrote for all such kids.”