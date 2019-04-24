Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced appointments and transfers of five lieutenant generals.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Adjutant General of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters while Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has been appointed as Director-General (DG) of the Joint Staff (JS) Headquarters.

The promotion board also confirmed Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood as Inspector-General of Communications and Information Technology (C&IT) while Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as Vice Chief of General Staff.

The board also transferred Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan to the Bahawalpur Corps as its new commanding officer.

On April 12, the Army had promoted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza from major general to lieutenant general rank.