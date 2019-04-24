Share:

Following the polio drama in Peshawar, more than 13,000 parents have denied administering anti-polio drops to their children in the drive against this crippling disease, in Punjab on Wednesday.

According to Coordinator Emergency Centres for Polio Elevation Program Salman Ghani, the anti-polio drive has suffered serious blow in the province as thousands of parents have refused administering anti-polio drops to their children across Punjab, in the wake of Peshawar Polio drama.

Peshawar was gripped in panic Monday morning as rumours spread like a wildfire that the anti-polio vaccine had caused children to fall ill and faint in several areas of the city.

On the first day of the campaign 13million children were administered anti-polio drops, while several refrain and denied the teams following the rumours of Peshawar.

Detailing the number of the parents who denied vaccinating their children during anti-polio campaign city wise, Salman Ghani said 5,600 parents said “no” to polio teams in Rawalpindi.

In Lahore and Attock, 600 and 500 parents refused to anti-polio teams, who visited them for administering anti-polio drops to their children.

“The children who were left in the campaign, will be administered anti-polio drops in next phase”, Ghani said and urged parents not to take romours seriously and get their children administered anti-polio drops to save them from the crippling disease of polio.