RAWALPINDI - The city’s largest Benazir Bhutto Hospital has been facing acute shortage of medicines and disposable surgical instruments for last many days due to poor planning and lethargy of management and the district health department, sources said on Tuesday.

They said that apart from medicines, spirit was also not been available in the Emergency Department and other wards because of which the paramedical staffers were using water to soak cotton to clean the injuries of patients. The patients admitted in wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 (surgical, medicine and eye wards) are being asked to purchase medicines from their own pockets as the management is facing acute shortage of drugs, the sources added.

Resultantly, the sources said, the patients have to purchase medicines including spirit, insulin syringes and injections from outside of the hospital. “The shortage of medicines and other disposable surgical items in various wards of BBH has hampered medical processes badly,” said a paramedical staffer while talking to The Nation.

He said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staffers have brought the matter into notice of Medical Superintendent of the hospital but in vain. “We have to face public wrath when we ask the patients and their attendants to go and buy the medicines from outside of the hospital,” he said.

A doctor said that the halt in supply of medicines and other surgical instruments had started many days before and the management and the district health department was accordingly informed by the DMSs and doctors but nobody paid heed towards the issue. He said that it had become difficult for the doctors and nurses to treat injured patients in emergency department in absence of spirit.

“What a pathetic situation is going on in the BBH as the government makes tall claim that the poor and needy patients are being provided free of cost treatment in government hospitals but in the BBH, we have to buy medicines from our own pockets,” said Amir Kiyani, an attendant of a patient.

Many other patients and their attendants expressed their concerns over incapability of district health department and the hospital management to overwhelm the medicines shortage and demanded Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid to come forward to resolve miseries of poor and needy patients at the earliest.

MS BBH Dr Rafique did not respond to several calls made by this correspondent to know his version over medicine shortage in the hospital.