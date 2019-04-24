Share:

ISLAMABAD - The voice for the creation of new provinces in Punjab, with the gap of over three months, on Tuesday once again raised on the National Assembly floor.

The controversial topic for carving out three separate provinces was raised by the main opposition party, the PML-N, which also got support from rest of opposition parties, including PPP-P.

Though the PTI government assured to settle this matter in the concerned parliamentary committee, yet its members cast doubt over the intentions of PML-N by floating a demand to create three new provinces in Punjab. Amid rumpus in the house, the MQM-P members also jumped in the discussion and demanded creation of a separate province in Sindh.

PML-N’s senior lawmaker Rana Sana Ullah, introducing constitution (amendment) bill, 2019, demanded creation of new provinces in Punjab.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says, “this constitution amendment bill seeks to meet their very genuine demand by restoring the provincial status of Bahawalpur (comprising the existing administrate division of Bahawalpur) and creating the province of Janubi Punjab (comprising the existing administrative divisions of Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan)”. It says the provincial assembly of Punjab has passed two separate resolutions on May 9, 2012 for the restoration of the provincial status of Bahawalpur and creation of a new province of Southern Punjab.

MQM also raises demand for separate province in Sindh

The resolutions were supported by members from political parties on both sides of the house. People from the erstwhile state of Bahawalpur and people from Southern Punjab respectively, it says.

Supporting the creation of three new provinces, PML-N’ Ahsan Iqbal said that incumbent government should support the idea for creating new provinces in Punjab.

PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar supported the idea of creating new provinces but opposed to carve out three new provinces in Punjab.

PTI’s Amir Dogar said that the PTI’s government would make serious effort to create new province in Punjab. “We (PTI) will expose the conspiracy of opposition and constitute a secretariat in the month of July,” he said.

However, another member from treasury benches Tariq Bashir Cheema did not oppose the idea of PML-N for creating Bahwalpur province with other provinces.

MQM-P, another coalition partner of PTI, support the idea for creating new provinces. MQM-P Iqbal Muhammad Ali also demanded the creation of separate province in Sindh, which was strongly opposed by PPP-P members. The chair, on the approval of minister for law and justice Faroogh Naseem, referred the bill to concerned standing committee for holding threadbare discussion on it.

The house witnessed uproar as lawmakers from different areas were interested to raise voice for the creation of province in their areas. The Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 was laid before the house need over 2/3 majority to pass the bill.

On private member day, several other bills The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, The Chamber of Agriculture Bill, The Prohibition of Forced Religious Conversion Bill, The Eradication of Riba Bill and The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the house.

The statement of objects and reasons of ‘Protection against harassment of Women at the workplace (Amendment) Bill’ says, “The word mentioned in the previous bill ‘appropriate’ action’ does not provide any deterrence to avoid false and frivolous application , hence imposition of penalty need to be mentioned’. The statement of objects and reasons of bill regarding forced conversion of religion 2019,’ says forced religious conversion performed not only transgresses the freedom of religion available to every citizen but also creates law and order problem so necessary steps are required.