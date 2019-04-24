Share:

BADIN - Idrees Rajput, head of 19-member technical water committee, formed by Sindh government to resolve the nagging water crisis, after a meeting with the officials concerned on Tuesday, sought three months to ascertain the situation. He, during the meeting, held in Dar Hall, DC office Badin, claimed that he and other water experts were still visiting the sites of the blockages and it would be too early to furnish a detailed report. Badin Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Siyal and the officials of SIDA and Irrigation Department were present on the occasion.