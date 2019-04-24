Share:

QUETTA - At least 12 injured in a bomb blast planted in a motorcycle in Jaffarabad on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place when a remote controlled bomb fixed in a motorbike exploded, which was parked on the roadside near Sohbatpur Chowk in Jaffarabad.

Consequently 12 people namely Mukhtyar Ali, Ghulam Rasol, Mirza Khan, Khan Muhammad, Janab Khan, Nayaz, Arshad Ali, Mumtaz Ali, Vicky Kumar, Abdul Qdair, Shahzada and Sadam got severely injured.

Police reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to a local hospital for medical assistance. Police later cordoned off the area and started investigation.