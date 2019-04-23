Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city managers are going to seek the approval for at least 8 infrastructure projects for capital city from Capital Development Authority Working Party in next week.

The CDAWP with representation of officials from ministry of interior, ministry of planning, development and reforms and CDA is a competent forum to give a go ahead to initiate self-financed projects.

The senior officials involved in the process told The Nation that the civic body would take approval of 8 projects from the CDAWP.

The projects include approval of PC-Is of 7th Avenue Interchange; two underpasses to link sectors F-7 and F-8 and sectors G-7 and G-8 at Faisal Avenue; remaining work on stalled Park Enclave Housing Scheme; Development Work of Sector E-12 and road network in Orchard Scheme to award their contracts while PC-II to engage the consultants for the proposed interchange at Rawal Dam Chowk and IJP road would also be tabled before CDAWP.

A preliminary meeting to finalise final agenda for the meeting of CDAWP was held at CDA headquarters on Tuesday, which was chaired by the Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed while Member Planning Hafiz Ahsan-ul-Haq, Director Urban Planning Ijaz Ahemd Shaikh, Director Regional Planning Arshad Chohan and Director Planning and Eveloution Javed Farooz attended the meeting.

Though, the meeting discussed a total of 10 proposed projects in detail but it selected only 8 projects, which will be forwarded to interior ministry for their inclusion on the agenda of next CDAWP meeting.

According to sources, the PC-II to engage the services of a consultant for the widening of park road and the PC-I to award the development of sector I-15 was discussed but it has yet to be decided by the high ups whether these project would be included on agenda for next meeting or not.

The member engineering could not attend the meeting on Tuesday as he was on leave but it is expected that he would sign these projects on Wednesday after which these would be shared with interior ministry for further proceedings. When contacted, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed confirmed the move and expressed his will to launch these projects as soon as possible while considering them quite necessary for the city.

He said that after the successful auction of residential and commercial plots we have enough resources in hand to at least immediately start few of these projects.

Meanwhile, finance wing of the civic body has asked its 30 directorates to provide developmental and non-developmental expenditures’ budget estimates for next financial year (2019-20) in addition to the revised budget estimates of present year (2018-19).

A similar letter was also issued to a total of 41 directorates devolved to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad but for the non-developmental budget only.