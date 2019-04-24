Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday accorded approval to two projects worth Rs 17.20 billion.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which met here in chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, accorded approval to a project worth Rs 202.412 million and recommended a project worth Rs 17 billion to ECNEC.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting. Projects related to mass media and water resources were presented in the meeting.

The first project related to mass media ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE)’ worth Rs 17000 million was presented by government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

Out of total cost of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) World Bank will provide Rs 14 billion while the remaining Rs 3 billion will be provided by the provincial government.

The project aims at development of tourism in KP for economic growth, employment and revenue generation, progress of local communities and poverty reduction through construction of roads, tourism allied infrastructure, visitor facilities, skills development and creating enabling environment for private sector operations

Speaking on the occasion, minister for planning appreciated the initiative taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking lead in terms of integrated tourism development. He stated that promotion of tourism contributes to GDP growth. He emphasized that the project should conform to eco sustainability and eco enhancement. The project was approved and recommended to ECNEC for consideration.

Ministry of Water Resources presented project ‘Providing Stone Pitching and Stone Apron along Qadirpur Loop Bund from mile 7/2 to 8/4’ worth Rs 202.412 million to be executed in district Ghotki. The project is related to the issue of protection of infrastructure from floods. The project has been conceived by Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority after the onslaught of flood-2015 of Guddu Barrage. CDWP accorded approval to the project.