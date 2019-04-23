Share:

RAWALPINDI -A 7-member delegation headed by Prof Kuang Hanhui of Huazhong Agriculture University, Wuhan, China visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The delegation met PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Dr Qama-uz-Zaman and pro-VC Dr Nadeem Akhtar. A meeting was also held with deans, directors and faculty members of different departments/institutes for collaboration in research and development program keeping in views the One Belt One Road initiative.

They discussed areas of potential collaboration between the HZAU and the PMAS-AAUR and said that collaboration among two institutes would provide opportunity for development of technologies in the field of agriculture and for scientists of both countries to interact positively to contribute towards the advancement of scientific culture.

VC Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that after CPEC initiation, relationship between China and Pakistan has entered into a new era and expressed his resolve to enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in different academic areas.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abassi said that Pakistan and China had friendly relations and such collaborations will further strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation among the two nations.

The Chinese delegation appreciated PMAS-AAUR role for development of agriculture sector in Pakistan and hoped that collaboration will further strengthen the relations between the both countries. Chinese delegation also conducted interview of PMAS-AAUR students for their further studies in HZAU University China.

Meanwhile, the Education Wing of City Traffic Police following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf along with female students of Fatima Jinnah Women University briefed road users at Mall Road about the road safety and obeying lane line rule while driving on the roads.

Similarly, a spokesperson of the varsity also informed media that 18th convocation of the FJWU would be held at Convention Centre on May 2. On the occasion, Governor Punjab/Chancellor Chaudhry Sarwar will be the chief guest, he said.