Share:

LAHORE-Local government representatives from various cities of Punjab staged a four-hour sit-in at Charing Cross on Tuesday against the draft local government law.

Traffic remained suspended at Charing Cross and motorists faced problems due to the traffic jam. The sit-in was called off in the evening. The protesters burnt tyres and raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Protesters urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter and allow the incumbent local government representatives to complete their constitutional tenure.

Lahore Lord Mayor Mubahsir Javed said while talking to the media that local bodies should complete their constitutional tenure otherwise the opposition would launch a movement against the draft Local Government Bill 2019.

“The leadership at the local level did not want to be deprived of their rights. The question arises here why this government is suppressing the constitutional rights of elected people. Local governments’ elected people have given a message to the PTI government that they will not accept this unjustified draft,” the mayor said.

He said the PTI did not have any representation at the local level and that was the reason they were giving money to members of the provincial assemblies in violation of their own slogan during the election campaign.

District Council Chairman Qadir Sultan said Punjab local bodies representatives will move the court if their constitutional rights are not protected.