Islamabad - Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh, Assistance Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

SAUDI SHURA

TEAM TO MEET PM, COAS

Chairman of Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Shaikh arrived here on Tuesday with his delegation on a three-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during which they will hold meetings with the prime minister and chief of the army staff. Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Senator in-waiting Dilawar Khan, Senators Lt-Gen (r) Abdul Qayyum Khan, Khanzada Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Kakar and Meher Taj Roghani and senior officers of Senate Secretariat received the delegation at Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

The visit is aimed at further enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries and to boost trade and investment cooperation.

The visit is a continuation of the parliamentary linkage firmed up by visit of Chairman Senate of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last year.

During the visit, the Saudi delegation will hold meetings with President Dr Muhammad Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In addition to the high-profile engagements, the delegation will also be given guided tours and briefing by Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factory Lt Gen Sadiq Ali and briefings by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and Ministry of Ports and Shipping at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services on China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the development work and future prospects of Gwadar respectively.