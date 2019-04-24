Share:

Bannu/LAHORE - A policeman guarding polio workers was shot dead in Bannu while two polio workers were wounded in a knife attack in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to Bannu police, armed assailants opened fire and shot dead Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Imran who had been deputed to guard a polio team that was engaged in administering anti-polio drops to children during the ongoing three-day campaign in city’s Bacha Khan Chowk.

After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape before police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot. They later cordoned off the area to arrest the culprits.

In Lahore, two polio workers were wounded in a knife attack in Shadbagh area.

Rescuers said both the victims were rushed to Mayo Hospital with stab wounds on their arms and hands. A police spokesman said the suspect was arrested soon after the incident.

A team of polio workers was administering anti-polio drops as part of the ongoing campaign when a knife-wielding man unleashed the attack on Amir Road. As a result, two polio workers Idrees and Luqman sustained serious injuries. Hospital sources said the condition of the victims was out of danger.

Some passersby quickly reacted to the knife attack and managed to capture the attacker.

The suspect, named as 20-year-old Abdullah, was handed over to the police. He was sent to the lockup after the police registered an attempted murder case against him. Further investigation was underway.