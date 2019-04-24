Share:

I have been trying to digest the news. The other day a man in Lahore shaved his wife’s head and beat her. Why? Because she refused to dance for her husband and his friend.

How is this fair? How does this make any sense? Why are there no laws to protect women stuck in an abusive marriage like this? Maybe there are laws that protect women but we don’t know them. I don’t know. All I know is that it disturbs me to know that even in the 21st-century men treat women like garbage. The media sensationalized this case by using the woman’s photographs. I wish someone would give them some sensitivity training.

I hope this woman’s husband ends up behind bars for a long long time.

LAIBA KHAN,

Karachi, April 3.