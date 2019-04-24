Share:

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar (AA) More than 50 people went missing after a landslide hit major jade mining area in the country’s northern Kachin state, an official said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Maw Wun kalay village in Hpakant Township when a mud-filter pond, situated in an old mining site, collapsed last night at around 11.30 p.m. local time (1700GMT), said Kyaw Swa Aung, the township administer. As a result, a total of 54 staff from two private companies -- most of them were assigned to guard the nearby mining sites -- went missing, he said. “Three dead bodies have been recovered from the mud,” he said, adding search and rescue operation were still going on. At least 20 people have been killed this year by collapses and landslides at mining sites, according to Hpakant township office. Most of the victims were identified as internally-migrant workers who scavenge jade or pieces of the precious stones left over from company mining operations.

Hpakant area is the center of the country’s jade mining industry and produces some of the best-quality jade in the world.