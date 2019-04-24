Share:

KANDHKOT - Four members of a family sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a train here on Monday. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Buxapur police station. A family of Bangwar community was crossing railway track near Malir Railway Crossing when Khushal Khan Khattak train hit them. Resultantly, four people including Ali Ahmed, Asadullah, Sanaullah, and one more sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to DHQ hospital for treatment where two of them were referred to Larkana due to their critical condition.