Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the incumbent government believes in fundamental right of freedom of expression.

Talking to a delegation of National Press Club (NPC) lead by its President Shakil Karar which called on her in Islamabad on Wednesday, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that we consider media as a partner in protection of national interest, national solidarity and development of the country.

She assured that all possible steps will be taken for welfare and protection of rights for journalists.

President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists' (PFUJ) workers group Pervez Shaukat was also present in the meeting.