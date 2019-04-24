Share:

Self-confidence is a characteristic that everyone attains. Yet feeling insecure about yourself is perhaps the most common problems of humanity. The majority of people in society think, “You have to born with it.” Not true. You learn how to walk, cruel and run likewise you need to learn how you can create it within yourself before gaining self-confidence you need to believe in yourself. If you believe in yourself then self-confidence will run behind you and both together will help you to get success in life.

You may not succeed the first time you try, but you have to keep trying until you do succeed. To begin with, ask yourself what is making you feel like you cannot get to the point in life you want to reach. Write any thoughts that come to you. Also, write down what self-confidence means to you. By doing these things you can develop a new skill in you, which make you, move closer to yourself. The past is unchangeable, you need to remember the past is over you cannot change the past, but you can focus on the future and plan for your new beginning. Begin by writing down ten positive things about yourself.

Go through your journal and look at all the positive things about yourself. Concentrate on your strengths. These are the reasons that you should love yourself and the reason you should love your mission as well and provide your high self-esteem and self-confidence in yourself.

You need to understand yourself mentally, physically and spiritually. Meditation is a great way to make you relax and learn what your body needs from you. “Actually, everyone” is unknown to his or her own true self and you don’t show any interest towards yourself because of this your confidence is killed within you so making your confidence level high you must discuss your own self that is your soul. In addition, your soul will help you to remove the rust on itself-confidence comes to a lot of easier to the person who is sure that she or he is ready in the “battle, then” the confidence will hold you to not fall. Your preparation creates your self-confidence because preparing about something make your mind sure that you will not be stuck. Actually, in life make yourself ready for each and everything otherwise; you will lose the best opportunity in life.

Confidence comes from within. You need to concentrate on the positive things about yourself because having a glance on them can make them stronger and harder, which build the feeling of confidence.

Exploring the target make your mind expand to think about a mission that makes your confidence stronger because finding something especial boost up your confidence level that you are able to achieve the goal of your life. Achieving something increase your trust of confidence and your trust make you’re this skill different, yet not perfect because in this universe nothing is perfect, but they are best.

ALIA MUHAMMAD HAYAT,

Turbat, April 3.