ISLAMABAD- The Inspector General Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken serious notice of the unresolved complaints received on PMDU portal and directed the concerned authorities to personally look into the complaints on urgent basis.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a meeting with staff of Islamabad police on the issue of complaints received on PMDU portal. This meeting was attended by AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, focal person DSP Saleem Shah, representatives from Operations, Traffic and IGP offices, respectively. The IGP took serious notice of unresolved complaints and directed DIG Operations and SSP ITP to personally look into the complaints of citizens and resolve the same on urgent basis. The IGP directed AIG (Operations) to personally supervise PMDU portal and devise a mechanism.

AIG (Operations) will be assisted by two under training ASPs, Anila Naqvi and Rana Hussain as well. Both the officers will devise a mechanism and call unsatisfied complainants and hold one-to-one meetings with them. This will help generate positive image across various sections of the society, according to the police.