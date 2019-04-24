Share:

ISLAMABAD - The executive body of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Tuesday passed a condemnation resolution against nomination and appointment of judges in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from the other provinces.

The resolution of IHCBA’s executive body also demanded to appoint judges from the bars of the federal capital only in the light of resolutions passed by the lawyers of Islamabad legal community.

According to a statement issued by Muhammad Umair Baloch Advocate secretary of IHCBA, the executive body held a meeting on the insistence of members of Islamabad bar and passed a resolution in this connection.

The resolution passed by the IHCBA’s executive body said that keeping in view the joint resolution of District Bar Association (DBA) Islamabad and Islamabad Bar Council, the body condemned nomination and appointment of judges in IHC from the other provinces.

It demanded that in the light of resolutions previously passed by the Islamabad bar, the judges should be appointed in IHC from the 5,000 members of this bar which is third largest bar in the country.

It further said that this resolution should be implemented, otherwise, the lawyers would launch a protest campaign in favour of their demands. The resolution also demanded that nomination of Karachi-based lawyer Kashmir Sarwar Paracha Advocate and Balochistan-based lawyer Evaz Zehri as judges of IHC should be withdrawn immediately.