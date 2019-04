Share:

MIRPURKHAS - SSP Abid Ali Baloch has ordered Digri police SHO to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged suicide of a married woman. The deceased was identified as Yasmeen Nohani, wife of Porho Nohani, a resident of Hussain Nohani village, Digri taluka. Police said that the woman was allegedly murdered by suspects, unidentified so far, and was buried in hurry without informing police. However, investigation will ascertain the fact.