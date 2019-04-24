Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The irrigation department is measuring the quantity of water for miners, distributaries, and canals. After these measurements, a requisite amount of water will be released in these water channels so that the farmers in tail-end areas could cultivate crops. According to official sources, the process of gauging the amount of water was carried out in Lower Nara Canal Command Area including districts Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, and Khairpur.

The official sources say that the objective of gauging the amount of water to release it in miners, distributaries, and canals is to ensure an improved water supply system in the area so that the farmers, complaining about the shortage of water, could have enough water to grow crops.

When contacted, Abdur Rasheed Mehr, general manager, finance, administration and customer relation of director Nara canal area water board, told this scribe that under the planning of director Nara canal, firstly all the illegal outlets were destroyed to end eater theft. “For the purpose, we did not entertain any pressure.”