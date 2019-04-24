Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen rejected the rumors of change of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Tareen threw weight behind CM Buzdar and expressed that Buzdar had support of whole party and he will complete his term.

He termed news of Buzdar’s change baseless and said this news will create a divide in the party. He further said those spreading such news would not be successful.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party on Monday reposed complete trust in the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The PTI parliamentary party meeting was held under the chair of CM Usman Buzdar at 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The assembly members expressed their full confidence by standing on their seats. Various members said that they are with Usman Buzdar, adding that they are the lieutenants of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.