KARACHI - Every religion of the world teaches respect for humanity and cohesion among human beings and terrorists don’t have any religion, said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Ameer Asadullah Bhutto.

He was talking to Bishop Sadiq Daniel during a visit to Church of Pakistan to condole the horrific killings in a string of bombings in Sri Lanka. Flanked by JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mehanti and the party’s minority wing leader Advocate Younus Sohan, the JI stalwart expressed sorrow and grief over the killing of over 300 people in terrorism in Sri Lanka. Speaking to media, Mr Bhutto said that the JI vehemently condemns the bombings and stands besides the Christian community in this difficult time. “Islam is the religion of peace and it is the need of the hour to spread inter-religious harmony,” he stressed. Meanwhile, the JI naib ameer also visited St Patrick Church in Saddr and paid condolence. Cardinal Joseph said that innocent children, women and others were targeted in Sri Lanka.

“The terrorists had targeted Muslims in New Zealand and now they have chosen churches in Sri Lanka,” said Joseph while stressing the need for inter-faith harmony. He said Sri Lanka is Pakistan’s friendly country and they stand by the people of Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the JI also distributed ‘Ration’ amongst 600 Christian families in Azam Basti for their religious festival Easter.