PESHAWAR - Opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday resigned from chairmanship of District Development Advisory Committees (DDAC) and membership of standing committees due to what they said “injudicious distribution of development funds among treasury and opposition members”.

The opposition members have submitted their resignation to speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani for necessary action.

Mehmood Khan Bettani of MMA on a point of order drawing attention of the House said that government had an agreement with opposition to distribute development fund without discrimination but the MPAs from southern districts were ignored in disbursement of funds in irrigation sector.

He said only Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani in the assembly got Rs50 million funds’ schemes but other 10-opposition members had been ignored.

Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani responded that government had agreed to give 35 percent share in development funds to opposition members and 65 to the treasury members but so far Rs50 million had been released for his constituency while the treasury members got Rs100 million funds for development schemes.

He said opposition wanted to run affairs of the House in cordial manners however, the treasury was forcing them to move court.

He announced that all opposition members would send their resignations from DDAC and membership from other standing committees and staged walk out.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak and Munawar Khan of MMA said that they had been ignored by the government so they didn’t want to remain members of the standing committees anymore.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani ruled that opposition had taken the decision in haste and he would try to convince them to reconsider it. He argued that complaints from the government should not result in resignation from the House committees.

During meeting of the House, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai tabled the Local Government (Amendments) Bill, 2019 in the House. Speaker adjourned proceedings to meet on April 26.

Later, addressing a press conference after the assembly session, Opposition Leader Akram Durrani complained that government was ignoring the opposition in allocation of development funds and added that opposition didn’t want to take step in the interest of the province.

Durrani said, “Every development project of the government is corruption-infested. The opposition will now give tough time to the government making it difficult to run the House.”

He cited examples of massive corruption in Bank of Khyber, Billion Tree Tsunami project to substantiate his point of view. The government has backtracked from formation of parliamentary committee on BRT project, he said adding the ministers were avoiding to respond to queries of opposition members.