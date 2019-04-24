Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Saudi Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Abdullatif Al-Asheikh has approved the delegation of 70 Imams to lead Taraweeh (after Isha) and Tahajud (late night) prayers in 35 countries of the world during the holy month of Ramazan.

It has been the custom of the Ministry to send Imams to the other countries of the world during Ramazan to lead prayers and enlighten Muslims about their religion.

Talking to Saudi Gazette, the Minister said that this was part of the Kingdom’s message to care for and support Muslims everywhere.

He said that the Imams would provide guidance to the Muslims, explain the true tenets of Islam to them and further enlighten them about the moderate approach of the faith in all matters.

“The Imams have been picked up from the Shariah colleges. They are all well versed in the religion and have memorised the Holy Quran,” he said.

“These young Imams are good preachers who can clearly explain Islam to Muslims and can recite the Holy Quran from memory,” he added.

Al-Asheikh has said that the mosques are usually filled with worshipers during the month of Ramazan so it is a valuable opportunity for the Imams to invest their time in providing them with guidance and enlightenment.

“The Imams will spread the moderate message of Islam and foster ties between the Kingdom and the host countries,” he said.